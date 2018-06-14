Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, May 21st.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Shares of BREW stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $19.90. 105,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,756. The company has a market cap of $378.47 million, a P/E ratio of 142.14 and a beta of 0.46. Craft Brew Alliance has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.86 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.