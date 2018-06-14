Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given a $103.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.45.

Dollar General opened at $96.73 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $181,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $302,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,142.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,255 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

