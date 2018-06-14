Campbell Soup (CPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, May 20th. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $40.21.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup traded up $1.01, hitting $36.51, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 10,943,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,993. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $57.06.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,733,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,909,000 after buying an additional 2,114,693 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,667,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,619,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after buying an additional 1,058,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after buying an additional 615,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.