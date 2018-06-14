salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 303.33, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total transaction of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 587,524 shares of company stock valued at $73,435,695. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,865,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,008,573,000 after purchasing an additional 645,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,572,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $764,350,000 after purchasing an additional 226,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,190,000 after purchasing an additional 280,110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,756,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $486,216,000 after purchasing an additional 112,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.