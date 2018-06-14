Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (DLG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.56 ($29.72).

ETR DLG opened at €15.32 ($17.81) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a twelve month high of €50.68 ($58.93).

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

