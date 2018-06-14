BidaskClub Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRTO. ValuEngine downgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Criteo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.86. Criteo has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $53.79.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.08 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.21%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 51.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

