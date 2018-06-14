Critical Analysis: Amyris (AMRS) and Braskem (BAK)

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Braskem pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Amyris does not pay a dividend. Braskem pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Amyris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amyris and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -85.70% N/A -125.68% Braskem 6.12% 51.49% 6.20%

Volatility & Risk

Amyris has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amyris and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 1 2 0 2.67 Braskem 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amyris presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 78.68%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than Braskem.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amyris and Braskem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $143.45 million 1.89 -$72.32 million ($3.05) -1.77 Braskem $18.26 billion 0.49 $1.28 billion $3.20 6.96

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Amyris. Amyris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Braskem beats Amyris on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, para-xylene, and toluene; fuels, including automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary butyl ether, and methyl tertiary butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; and aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenates solvents, as well as specialties, such as isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other products to second-generation producers. Its Polyolefins segment produces polyethylene, including LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, and EVA; green polyethylene from renewable resources; and polypropylene. This segment's products are used in plastic films for food and industrial packaging; bottles, shopping bags, and other consumer goods containers; automotive parts; engineering and infra-structure goods; and household appliances. Its Vinyls segment produces polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, chlorine, hydrogen, caustic soda flake, and sodium hypochlorite. The company's USA and Europe segment produces polypropylene in the United States and Germany. Braskem S.A.'s Mexico segment produces, operates, and sells ethylene, HDPE, and LDPE in Mexico. It also imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

