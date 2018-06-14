Critical Contrast: Elevate Credit (ELVT) vs. Curo Group (CURO)

Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elevate Credit and Curo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $673.13 million 0.50 -$6.91 million $0.16 50.50 Curo Group $963.63 million 1.06 $49.15 million $1.84 12.51

Curo Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit. Curo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevate Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Elevate Credit and Curo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 2 4 0 2.67 Curo Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Elevate Credit presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.76%. Curo Group has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Curo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and Curo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 0.13% 12.91% 2.02% Curo Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Curo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Curo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curo Group beats Elevate Credit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Sunny installment loan products. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Cash Money, Avío Credit, and Opt+ brands; and online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

