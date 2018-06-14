1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) vs. First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Head to Head Comparison

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of First Defiance Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of First Defiance Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Defiance Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $49.90 million 3.69 $6.92 million $1.06 20.75 First Defiance Financial $148.18 million 4.31 $32.26 million $3.51 17.85

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. First Defiance Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Defiance Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Defiance Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

1st Constitution Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.18%. First Defiance Financial has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.02%. Given First Defiance Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 15.24% 8.88% 0.92% First Defiance Financial 25.37% 10.53% 1.32%

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 43 full service banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

