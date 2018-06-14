Critical Analysis: National Fuel Gas (NFG) & ONE Gas (OGS)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Fuel Gas and ONE Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.58 billion 2.85 $283.48 million $3.30 15.90 ONE Gas $1.54 billion 2.36 $162.99 million $2.95 23.53

National Fuel Gas has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. National Fuel Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONE Gas pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years and ONE Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for National Fuel Gas and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 3 1 0 2.25 ONE Gas 3 2 0 0 1.40

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.28%. ONE Gas has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.30%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 24.80% 16.12% 4.88% ONE Gas 10.90% 8.96% 3.48%

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats ONE Gas on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it had proved developed and undeveloped reserves of 30,207 thousand barrels of oil and 1,973,120 million cubic feet of natural gas. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services through an integrated gas pipeline system extending from Southwestern Pennsylvania to the New York-Canadian border, and eastward to Ellisburg and Leidy, Pennsylvania; and owns and operates 27 underground natural gas storage fields, as well as 4 other underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial customers, and power producers in New York State; and owns and operates the Empire Pipeline, a 249-mile integrated pipeline system. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas transportation services to approximately 743,500 customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. The Energy Marketing segment markets natural gas to industrial, wholesale, commercial, public authority, and residential customers primarily in western and central New York, and northwestern Pennsylvania. As of September 30, 2017, the company also owned approximately 93,000 acres of timber property; and managed an approximately 3,000 additional acres of timber cutting rights. National Fuel Gas Company was founded in 1902 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

