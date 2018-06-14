Critical Comparison: Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) & Global Cord Blood (CO)

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Mesa Resources N/A -7.96% -3.71% Global Cord Blood 27.05% 9.05% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alta Mesa Resources and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Mesa Resources N/A N/A $1.89 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $110.41 million 10.36 $18.33 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Mesa Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alta Mesa Resources and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Mesa Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alta Mesa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.68%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alta Mesa Resources has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, its oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves were 176.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2017, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of January 31, 2018, Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

