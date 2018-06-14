Critical Comparison: GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (NILSY) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS: NILSY) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Hudbay Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hudbay Minerals 0 3 5 0 2.63

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $9.15 billion 3.12 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.36 billion 1.29 $163.89 million $0.57 11.84

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals 13.88% 9.04% 4.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and metallurgical company in Russia, Europe, Asia, North America, and the CIS countries. The company operates in GMK Group, Group KGMK, NN Harjavalta, Other metallurgical, and Other non-metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company produces nickel, palladium, platinum, and copper, as well as various by-products, such as cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, and sulfur. It is also involved in equipment rental, gas extraction, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, geological works, spare parts production, distribution, science, fuel supply, river shipping operations, sea port, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ?Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Dudinka, Russia.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

