Analyzing Ducommun (DCO) and SENIOR (SNIRF)

SENIOR (OTCMKTS: SNIRF) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SENIOR and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SENIOR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ducommun has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than SENIOR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ducommun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SENIOR and Ducommun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SENIOR $1.24 billion 1.24 N/A N/A N/A Ducommun $558.18 million 0.71 $20.07 million $1.33 26.23

Ducommun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SENIOR.

Volatility and Risk

SENIOR has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SENIOR and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SENIOR N/A N/A N/A Ducommun 3.59% 6.92% 2.80%

Summary

Ducommun beats SENIOR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SENIOR Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products. The Flexonics division provides automotive common rails, automotive drain tubes, automotive exhaust connectors, automotive flexible tubes, automotive heat exchangers, automotive high pressure lines, energy components, oil and gas machined components, fabric expansion joints, fuel cells, industrial dampers and diverters, industrial flexible tubing, industrial metal bellows, metal expansion joints, and spring hangers. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

