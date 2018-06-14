Head-To-Head Review: Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) versus The Competition

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL) is one of 496 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sol Gel Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Sol Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sol Gel Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol Gel Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sol Gel Technologies Competitors 3073 9319 22338 660 2.58

Sol Gel Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 115.94%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Sol Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sol Gel Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sol Gel Technologies $170,000.00 -$31.56 million -1.69 Sol Gel Technologies Competitors $2.01 billion $135.76 million -3.49

Sol Gel Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sol Gel Technologies. Sol Gel Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol Gel Technologies N/A N/A N/A Sol Gel Technologies Competitors -2,976.15% -160.93% -30.80%

Summary

Sol Gel Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

