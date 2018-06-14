Reviewing Investment Technology Group (ITG) and Gleacher & Company Inc (GLCH)

Gleacher & Company Inc (OTCMKTS: GLCH) and Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Gleacher & Company Inc alerts:

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Investment Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A Investment Technology Group -8.17% 3.88% 1.76%

Risk & Volatility

Gleacher & Company Inc has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investment Technology Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gleacher & Company Inc and Investment Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gleacher & Company Inc 0 0 0 0 N/A Investment Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Investment Technology Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Investment Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investment Technology Group is more favorable than Gleacher & Company Inc.

Dividends

Investment Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gleacher & Company Inc does not pay a dividend. Investment Technology Group pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Investment Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Gleacher & Company Inc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Investment Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gleacher & Company Inc and Investment Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gleacher & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Investment Technology Group $483.69 million 1.48 -$39.44 million $0.30 72.43

Gleacher & Company Inc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investment Technology Group.

Summary

Investment Technology Group beats Gleacher & Company Inc on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gleacher & Company Inc Company Profile

Gleacher & Company, Inc. went out of business. The firm provides strategic and financial advisory services to corporate and institutional clients. It operates through Investment Banking, MBS & Rates, and Credit Products segments. It also invests and manages a fund that holds investments in privately held companies; and offers residential mortgage lending. Gleacher & Company, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Investment Technology Group Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc. operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing. The company's products include POSIT, a point-in-time electronic crossing network for equity orders and price improvement opportunities; algorithms and smart order routers that offers portfolio managers and traders a way to trade orders; and single stock and portfolio trading, as well as derivatives execution and technology services focusing on sell-side clients, professional traders, and select hedge funds. It also provides Execution Management System, which offers execution and analytical tools for global list-based and single-stock trading, futures and options, and a financial services communications network; and Order Management System that combines portfolio management and compliance functionality. In addition, the company provides ITG Net, a financial communications network; RFQ-hub, a multi-asset platform for financial instruments; Single Ticket Clearing, a broker-neutral operational service; and Commission Manager, a Web-based commission management portal. Further, it offers Trading Analytics, which enables portfolio managers and traders to enhance execution performance through trading analytics and risk models; and Portfolio Analytics that assists asset managers with portfolio decision-making tasks from portfolio construction and optimization. Additionally, the company provides software development and maintenance services; and workflow technology solutions and network connectivity services for the financial community. Investment Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gleacher & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gleacher & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.