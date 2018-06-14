Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. 904,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,097. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $432.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 414,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,588,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,548,000 after purchasing an additional 204,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

