Cryptojacks Market Cap Achieves $179,454.00 (CJ)

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Cryptojacks has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Cryptojacks has a total market cap of $179,454.00 and approximately $1,938.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptojacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptojacks alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptojacks Profile

Cryptojacks (CJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2016. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptojacks’ official website is cryptojacks.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptojacks

Cryptojacks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptojacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptojacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptojacks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.