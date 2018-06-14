Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $66.13 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CSX Co. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $67.69.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 50.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

