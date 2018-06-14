Cthulhu Offerings (OFF) Price Reaches $0.0041

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the dollar. Cthulhu Offerings has a market capitalization of $10,721.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003633 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00617783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00224439 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00096136 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Profile

Cthulhu Offerings’ launch date was September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff.

Buying and Selling Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cthulhu Offerings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cthulhu Offerings using one of the exchanges listed above.

