Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged-tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables customers to make informed and cost-effective hotel and flight bookings. Ctrip targets primarily business and leisure travelers in China who do not travel in group. These travelers form a traditionally under-served yet fast-growing segment of the China travel industry. Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TH Capital downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Shares of CTRP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.14. 5,184,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.74. Ctrip.Com International has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. equities analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter worth about $169,917,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,157,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,136,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,810,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,615,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,755,000 after purchasing an additional 497,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

