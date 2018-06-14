Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 308.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 400.9% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin opened at $314.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $274.69 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.26.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

