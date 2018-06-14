Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 916.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,212 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Workday by 112.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $206,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $209,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $224,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Workday from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.87.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 389,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $50,012,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 25,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $3,407,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,001,935 shares of company stock worth $127,686,503. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday opened at $126.44 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 1.81. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $94.40 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Workday’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.