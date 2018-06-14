Culp (CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.35 million.

Culp traded down $4.20, reaching $26.55, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,934. The stock has a market cap of $392.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.17. Culp has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $34.05.

Get Culp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Culp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.