Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $26.42 Million Holdings in CGI Group Inc (GIB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in CGI Group Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the period. CGI Group comprises about 3.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of CGI Group worth $26,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDL Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 18,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CGI Group by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CGI Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in CGI Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CGI Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

GIB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 162,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,578. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. CGI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that CGI Group Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

