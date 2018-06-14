Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.45.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.89. 896,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

