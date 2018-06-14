D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 104,523 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 14.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $512,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,731,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $65.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

