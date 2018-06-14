D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 8,100 Shares of Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Utilities SPDR during the first quarter worth $1,550,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Utilities SPDR by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Utilities SPDR during the first quarter worth $4,650,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Utilities SPDR by 32,873.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,028,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,626,000 after buying an additional 6,010,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 28.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Get Utilities SPDR alerts:

Utilities SPDR opened at $49.02 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Utilities SPDR has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

Utilities SPDR Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.