D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $1,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nike by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after buying an additional 88,894 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 314,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 29,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 37.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,437,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,000 shares of company stock worth $21,204,500. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

