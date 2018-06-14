D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Total by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 3.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,105,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $179,160,000 after buying an additional 110,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE:TOT opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Total SA has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $64.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Total had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $49.61 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Total from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.