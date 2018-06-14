DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.78.

Shares of Oxford Industries opened at $88.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.32. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

In other Oxford Industries news, CFO Scott Grassmyer sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $362,237.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $384,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,536.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,165 shares of company stock worth $1,016,482. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4,338.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

