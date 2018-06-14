Head-To-Head Contrast: Dana (DAN) versus Adient (ADNT)

Dana (NYSE: DAN) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Dana alerts:

Dana has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of -0.59, indicating that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Adient pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dana pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Adient pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dana has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Adient is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 1.88% 31.99% 6.78% Adient 0.98% 16.65% 5.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dana and Adient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 9 4 0 2.31 Adient 3 7 2 0 1.92

Dana presently has a consensus price target of $29.18, indicating a potential upside of 33.68%. Adient has a consensus price target of $65.92, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Dana.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dana and Adient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.21 billion 0.44 $100.00 million $2.52 8.66 Adient $16.21 billion 0.27 $877.00 million $9.35 5.08

Adient has higher revenue and earnings than Dana. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dana beats Adient on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, modular and axle tube assemblies, rear drive and power transfer units, axle shafts, and EV gearboxes for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, wheel, track, winch planetary drives, industrial gear boxes, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls, as well as hydraulic valves, pumps, and motors for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.