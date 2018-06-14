LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells $2,194,875.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $2,194,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Richard Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 23,814 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $487,472.58.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 73,814 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,584,786.58.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 17,546 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $340,041.48.

On Friday, May 4th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 110,822 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,018,068.62.

On Thursday, March 29th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 45,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $737,100.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 30,696 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $481,620.24.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 55,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $858,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Daniel Richard Murphy sold 12,092 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $185,491.28.

LPSN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,039. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 0.99.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.22 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on LivePerson to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

