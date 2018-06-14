Daniel Rosensweig Sells 150,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $4,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,433,753 shares in the company, valued at $70,943,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00.

On Monday, April 16th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00.

Shares of Chegg opened at $28.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -316.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Chegg had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.70 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

