Ronald Scott Wheeler Buys 5,000 Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) insider Ronald Scott Wheeler purchased 5,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Daseke traded down $0.14, reaching $9.83, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,458. Daseke Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $559.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Daseke had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Daseke Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 324,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $5,375,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 407,273 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

