Analysts Offer Predictions for Livexlive Media Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (LIVX)

Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) – Analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Livexlive Media in a report released on Monday, June 4th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Dawson James analyst B. Sine expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Dawson James also issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Livexlive Media opened at $7.14 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Livexlive Media stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media Inc (OTCMKTS:LIVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Livexlive Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, formerly Loton, Corp., is global music streaming network company. The Company is focused on live music and music-related video content. It operates an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews.

