Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 82,670 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Welbilt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $40,373.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $49,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt traded up $0.23, hitting $21.77, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 592,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Welbilt had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 161.21%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

