Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 4,347 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 10,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 46,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts traded down $0.29, reaching $94.07, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 555,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

