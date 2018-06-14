Dearborn Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dearborn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises about 6.1% of Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dearborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476,333 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,103,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth about $492,809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Index traded up $0.79, hitting $280.71, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,628,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,313. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $241.58 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

