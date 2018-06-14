Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor traded down $0.23, hitting $119.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 490,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.31. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,178. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name.

