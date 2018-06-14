DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,847. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. sell-side analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOLD shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $774,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,406 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

