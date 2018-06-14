Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Delek US worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Delek US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin L. Kremke sold 2,650 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $147,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $12,154,074. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. Delek US had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Delek US announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.