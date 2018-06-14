Delpha Capital Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in KB Home (KBH)

Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $4,483,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 257.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Mizuho set a $33.00 price target on KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE:KBH opened at $26.26 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.