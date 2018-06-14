Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Bought by Delpha Capital Management LLC

Delpha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4,446.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,364 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $142,172,000 after buying an additional 303,546 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,548 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 63,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

