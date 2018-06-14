Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,305.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after buying an additional 730,451 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 259,385 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telecom Argentina opened at $22.19 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Telecom Argentina SA has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.07.

TEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telecom Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA provides local and long distance fixed-line telephony, cellular, data transmission, and pay TV and Internet services in Argentina. It also offers cellular services in Paraguay and pay TV services in Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión SA and changed its name to Telecom Argentina SA in January 2018.

