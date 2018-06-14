Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $364,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,972 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $106,630,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,865,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,008,573,000 after acquiring an additional 645,099 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus raised their target price on salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on salesforce.com to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

NYSE CRM opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 303.33, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.26. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $30,207.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,819.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,200,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,456.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,524 shares of company stock worth $73,435,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.