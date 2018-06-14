Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $173,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $197,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics opened at $20.79 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.