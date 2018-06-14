Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Holdings Boosted by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Despegar.com worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $243,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

DESP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

DESP opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39. Despegar.com Corp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.