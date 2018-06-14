Despegar.com (DESP) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $21.83

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 11436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

DESP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Despegar.com from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.23.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

