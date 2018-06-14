Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €37.60 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €37.60 ($43.72) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.13 ($46.66).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at €29.60 ($34.42) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.