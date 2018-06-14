Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (KMM) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust (NYSE:KMM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.56% of Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMM. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 818,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $801,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 346,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,939,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMM opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Deutsche Multi-Market Income Trust has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $8.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

